MIDDLEBURG — A 42-year-old Middlecreek Township man will spend up to 30 years in state prison for shooting a roommate in the head.
Justin T. Yerger was sentenced Tuesday in Snyder County Court for the May 2, 2022, shooting that left Chad Howard wounded following an argument over an unpaid utility bill.
Howard was shot in the forehead, but survived when the bullet failed to penetrate his skull, court records said.
Yerger pleaded guilty to attempted homicide last month and was sentenced to serve a 10-year to 30-year prison sentence by President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.