Midwives at Geisinger have provided a support system to mothers welcoming their new babies into the world during a time when visitation restrictions have been in place through the COVID-19 pandemic, said Karen Carbaugh, Geisinger Certified Nurse Chief Midwife.
“Being with them as they bring that light into the world, I can’t even explain to you how beautiful it is, to look at parents as they see their babies for the first time, to touch their little fingers, count their little toes and see the color of their hair,” said Carbaugh. “It’s a blessing to be a part of such an intimate time in their lives.”
Geisinger’s certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) are registered nurses who hold a master's degree in midwifery, and will guide patients with education and experience to best fulfill their wishes for their pregnancy. The midwives work directly with experienced OBGYNs, dedicated nurses and nurse practitioners, dietitians and maternal-fetal medicine specialists, giving patients a holistic approach to delivery with the peace of mind of advanced, hospital-based care.
Geisinger’s certified midwifery program offers a full spectrum of health care options for every phase throughout women’s lives. The experienced nurse-midwives provide prenatal care, delivery and postnatal care, birth control, routine wellness care, annual exams, PAP smears, breast exams and hormone therapy.
A bond is built between the midwife and patients, and they become almost a part of the family, she said.
“The patient trusts the midwife,” said Carbaugh. “It’s about feeling like a person, and not just feeling like a number. It makes them feel more like a person.”
The visitation restrictions have allowed new mothers and fathers to have quality time with their new babies without the hurried atmosphere of families and friends visiting, she said.
“With everyone coming in, they don’t have time to rest, they don’t have time to bond with the baby,” said Carbaugh. “Everything is so hurried. Everyone comes in. There’s so much entertaining. In this time of COVID, it allows moms and dads to enjoy the first couple of days with their babies."
There are 24 midwives across Geisinger’s system, she said.