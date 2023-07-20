MIFFLINBURG — Borough Council members in Mifflinburg approved more than $116,000 to fund engineering proposals, a recreational master plan and a bill for five master meters.
The items were unanimously approved at Tuesday night's work session.
The council approved HRG Engineering at a cost of $72,900 for its Park Master Plan Study. HRG will look at the borough's park system as a whole, including the Mifflinburg Community Park along North Fifth Street, the Mifflinburg Community Pool and the Harry F. Haney Memorial Park along North Eighth Street, and determine options for its future.
The council approved two engineering studies that will look at renovating the garage of Mifflinburg Hose Company and the outside street to accommodate the incoming new ladder truck when it arrives in 2025. At a cost of $16,800, Providence Engineering will study the garage while HRG Engineering at a cost of $2,400 would study Chestnut Street.
The council approved the payment of $24,334 invoice from contractor Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc. in relation to its $380,040 project in Mifflinburg to install five master meters where the water system leaves the borough and serves West Buffalo and Limestone Townships is expected to be completed by early September.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER