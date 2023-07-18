MIFFLINBURG — Borough Council members in Mifflinburg will use COVID-19 relief funds to fund a street project that came in nearly $70,000 over budget.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the borough council members unanimously voted to accept the $514,758 bid from Dave Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg, to work on Walnut Street. Since the borough only budgeted $445,000 which included $140,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the council members decided to use an additional $69,758 in ARPA funds to fill the gap in funding.
Project Manager Rob Rowe said the pandemic has caused everything to be "a wreck with trying to stay within our budget."
"We were doing so well with our budget and projects," he said. "Since 2020, they've been all over the place. I don't have a good handle on the market. I don't know if anybody does."
The borough was allocated a total of $249,000 in ARPA funds. It has approximately $40,000 left, said Rowe.
Gutelius was one of five bidders. The project will include road, water and sewer work, he said.
Rowe said another option would be to hold off until next year, but the bidding process would have to start again.
"It could go up," said Councilwoman Beverly Hackenberg. "It would go up probably."
"I've never seen one go down," Rowe said.
Borough Manager Margaret Metzger said they intended to use the ARPA funds for sewer line work in the borough but had not discussed any specifics.
In other business, the borough council members approved an $8,400 proposal McBryan Contracting, of Lewisburg, for sidewalk work on Thomson Street.
Rowe said the borough budgeted $20,000 for the project.
"We're well within the budget and well below the bid limit so we don't need to bid it out," he said.
Additionally, the proposal also includes an additional $1,500 for a property on Market Street and $1,200 for a property on Thompson Street. Both homeowners have multiple sidewalk violations and have not performed the required repairs, said Rowe.
The homeowners would be responsible for the payments, he said.