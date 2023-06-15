MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board approved a final $38.4 million budget for 2023-24 with a 4.5 percent real estate tax increase.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board voted unanimously to adopt a budget with $38,470,099 in expenses and $38,263,600 in revenue while the tax levy was passed 6-2. The board also voted to give 3.5 percent raises to Superintendent Kenneth Dady Jr. and Business Manager Renee Jilinski.
The millage rate increased from 14.43 mills to 15.079 mills, which is a 4.5 percent increase, according to Jilinski.
An average taxpayer with a home assessed at $100,000 will see an increase of $64.90 per year, she said.
Directors Tom Eberhart, Mindy Benfer, Francis Gillot, Dennis Keiser, Janell Weaver and Amy Wehr voted in favor of the tax increase while Directors Melissa Wagner and Brandon Straub voted against it. Board President Wendy McClintock was absent.
Cyber Charters were the largest increase to the budget. The budget increased by $763,762, said Jilinski.
Last year's budget was passed with expenditures at $36,997,236 and revenues at $34,850,289, she said.
Dady praised Jilinski for her work on the budget.
"Mrs. Jilinski has done an excellent job working with all the departments to develop a budget that is fiscally responsible," said Dady. "This is the first time in many years that the district has not raised taxes to the full index allowed, and the deficit shown is manageable. We will also try to make sure that a deficit does not exist at the end of the year."
The school board approved the following salary increases for the 2023-2024 school year: $109,710 for Jilinski and $134,550 for Dady. Dady started a five-year contract on July 1 at a starting salary of $130,000.
In other business, the board approved the requested transfer of high school Principal Rich Strausburg to middle school assistant principal and the transfer of non-traditional education coordinator Jeremiah Allen to high school principal. Strausburg's salary was approved for $85,500 and Allen's salary was approved for $88,000.