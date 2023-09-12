MIFFLINBURG — Parents of Mifflinburg Area School District will be informed of two potentially contentious programs discussed by school board members.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Superintendent Kenneth Dady informed the school board that a military vehicle would be making an appearance at the high school in October. The school board in a split vote of 7-2 also approved a socio-emotional learning program for the middle and high schools.
The U.S. Army Semi that will visit the school next month has an Oculus headset and a gaming rifle, said Dady.
“It’s not an optional activity,” said Dady. “We will at least inform the parents to give them the opportunity to opt out of that if they don’t want (their student participating).”
Dady said he anticipates reactions from parents of differing viewpoints.
“No matter what we do, we’re going to get complaints from one side or the other,” he said.
Dady said parents would also be informed about Habitudes, a socio-emotional learning tool, a digital platform designed to help leaders access all the tools and resources needed to lead effective conversations around Habitudes images from anywhere on any device.
Habitudes “are images that form leadership habits and attitudes,” according to growingleaders.com. “They represent a fundamentally different way to learn timeless life and leadership truths. Each image represents a universal principle, designed to ignite conversation and application, regardless of the age of the student. Each Habitude book or DVD contains a set of images that enables an instructor to guide the leader development process.”
According to the website, “The image-rich content serves as a tool to: enable kids to stand out, not just blend in; reduce bullying; cultivate an environment for higher grades and graduation rates, and develop critical thinking skills that produce better life choices, such as choosing healthy friends; improving study habits; and setting meaningful goals.”
The program was adopted by a vote of 7-2. School Board Directors Brandon Straub and Melissa Wagner voted against it, but neither individual provided a reason for their negative vote.
Employee agenda items
The board approved a series of retirements, resignations, hires and salary increases as well.
The board approved the retirement of Faith Huff, LPN/Aide at the high school, effective Dec. 31; and the resignation of Clara Kuhns and Beth Heffner, food service employees, effective Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, respectively.
The board approved the following stipends: 90 cents an hour for cook helpers Marie Hubler and Lisa Underhill. The board also approved a new salary matrix for maintenance employees and approved new rates of $20.76 an hour for electrician Bryan Hauck and plumber Paul Shipton and $25.56 and hour for HVAC employee Jason Parker. The board tabled a decision to approve an additional $3 an hour for Parker as lead of maintenance.
The board approved the hiring of Patricia Schrawder and Gwenda Cohick as food service employees at $12 an hour; Karen Smith as second shift custodian at the elementary and intermediate schools at $28,880, pro-rated for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year; and Wayne Bierly, score clock operator for football games at $32 per game.
In other business, the board approved the SUN-Area Technical School in New Berlin’s roofing project. The additional cost to Mifflinburg is $55,600, which will be taken from the annual refund received from SUN Tech in the 2023-2024 school year.