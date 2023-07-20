MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District will kick off a campaign this fall to raise funds toward a $7.5 million Wildcat Athletic Complex.
District Athletic Director Danielle Dressler said the two-phase project consists of a $3.5 million capital campaign for a synthetic track surface, turf playing field, bleachers to accommodate a smaller crowd, and infrastructure for lighting, electric, and all other infrastructure needed to complete the facility. The next phase would come at a cost of approximately $4 million and would include full bleachers, lighting, sound system, advanced scoreboard, and press box, increased fencing, a field house and a Mifflinburg Wildcat Hall of Fame structure.
"Mifflinburg is one of the only schools in Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference that does not have a turf field or synthetic track surface," said Dressler. "It is time for an update that will benefit our athletic teams and level the field of competition. Our track team has not held a home track meet since 2011 as our track athletes still practice on a cinder track. Overall, our athletic facilities are in need of an upgrade to benefit our athletes and our community. If the concept of the entire complex comes to fruition, this will be an area that all of our schools can use for various events as well as use for the public for a safe area to walk and exercise."
The overall goal is to benefit the track and field, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, and football programs as well as to encourage both physical and mental health and wellness through exercise and movement as well as to promote pride throughout the community in the athletic facilities, said Dressler.
The district intends to fund the project in three ways: a $1 million capital campaign that will kick off this fall with a challenge from Superintendent Dr. Ken Dady to reach the goal by the end of the school year; a capital campaign drive to engage and solicit local businesses in central Pennsylvania for contributions to the 501(c)(3) Mifflinburg Wildcat Fund, and grand opportunities or partnerships with local philanthropy organizations who have shown an interest in the community and school district, said Dressler.
The school district began some investigative work in the spring of 2022 to complete some preliminary legwork to gather enough information for location and estimated costs associated with various concepts of the new athletic complex. The school board has approved a version of the plans that would place the athletic complex behind the current middle school at the location of the current track, said Dressler.
"Currently, the school board has approved funding of $500,000 and is in discussions of approval to earmark more funding in the future. The ultimate goal is to reach the $3.5 million mark and break ground in the spring of 2025. The district is currently investigating contractor services," said Dressler.
Mike and Ann Beckley, former state champion softball and field hockey coaches from the 197s0 to the early 200s, said the project will be "very valuable asset to not only our future students, but also our community as a whole.
"We are well aware of how an updated facility will enhance the quality of student athletic and academic performances," said Ann Beckley. "It will create pride in one's school. It will provide a safe environment for practices and games. We look forward with great enthusiasm to see the opportunities that this kind of project will provide for future Mifflinburg students."
Dressler has also been circulating a survey for community engagement in the project.
"A community meeting was held in early July with approximately 30 people in attendance," she said. "The goal of the meeting and community involvement is to engage those who want to help to serve on committees to investigate grants, help to plan Wildcat events, and engage and solicit businesses and the community in the capital campaigns. Those in attendance were given a questionnaire of how they would like to help move the project forward."
Anyone in the community who would like to help is welcome to step up and offer support for the fundraising initiatives, she said.
"The public can go to the Mifflinburg Athletics or Mifflinburg School District Facebook pages to fill out a survey so that I will have contact information to pass on for committee involvement," said Dressler.
Anyone with questions or a willingness to help or donate can also contact Dressler by emailing miffad@mifflinburg.org or by calling 570-966-8250.