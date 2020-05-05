A tax increase alone won’t erase a $700,399 budget deficit Mifflinburg Area school directors inherited in adopting next school year’s proposed $33 million spending plan.
The maximum tax hike allowed under the state’s taxpayer relief law would generate $386,471 in additional revenue. In presenting the budget proposal, Business Administrator Thomas Caruso said he’d work with Superintendent Dan Lichtel to create “a menu of items” for directors to choose from to balance the budget.
The board unanimously voted to approve the proposal during a public virtual meeting Tuesday night. A final budget must be adopted by June 30.
Directors also heard from Lichtel about an increased workload for students’ current at-home curriculums and potential plans for high school graduation this year.
The proposed budget, available at www.mifflinburg.org, totals $33,058,969. Revenue falls short of that projection, estimated at $32,358,570. The resulting deficit is $700,399.
The district’s current tax levy is 12.88 mills, or $12.88 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The maximum tax hike available to the district is 0.44 mills which, if approved, would raise the levy to 13.32 mills.
The ongoing pandemic is costing state and federal government untold billions and it’s unclear how that might impact education subsidies for 2020-21. State funding accounts for 45 percent of the district’s revenue, with local sources making up 53 percent and federal funding filling the final gap of 2 percent.
Caruso said the local burden to bear the cost of public education continues to rise. It’s not helped by expectations that earned income tax revenue will dip due to unemployment caused by the pandemic.
Nearly 60 percent of Mifflinburg’s budget is spent directly on instruction, Caruso said, while another 33 percent is used in support of that instruction. He called running a school district a “human resources business” because of its inherent reliance on skilled labor.
“The current staffing levels in the 2019-20 year are being assumed and carried forward into the next school year,” Caruso said.
The budget proposal already contains one cost-savings move: Caruso reduced planned fund transfer to the district’s capital reserve account to $200,000. Historically, the district tucks away $500,000 into the reserve fund used for building projects and the like.
Two district parents raised concerns about the current at-home curriculum students are receiving. Suzanne Greb questioned the lack of assignments and student-teacher contact. Dustin Manotti said there’s a lack of communication.
Both asked if there’d be a more structured remote-learning curriculum next school year should at-home instruction still be mandated due to the coronavirus.
Lichtel said more planned instruction is soon coming this school year. He said there are equity issues, namely student access to the internet. Digital and hard-copy resources would be made available, he said.
Lichtel said it’s currently too early to forecast what the start to the 2020-21 school year would look like, adding more information is likely in June and July.
Graduation plans aren’t finalized but Lichtel said the district is considering multiple options including an undetermined virtual format that students could “take with them” as well as a drive-through concept — a driveway replacing an auditorium stage for students to accept diplomas.
Lichtel also didn’t rule out a traditional mass gathering but said that would ultimately be determined by government-mandated restrictions on large groups.
“I believe it is fair to say our graduation this year will include a number of different components,” Lichtel said.