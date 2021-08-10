MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board approved a Health and Safety Plan that makes masks optional when students return to class on Aug. 18, as recommended by district administrators.
The plan approved Tuesday night was unchanged since last week’s town hall presentation. Mifflinburg is conducting school in-person with temporary arrangements available for students who must quarantine due to COVID-19. There are no routine remote or hybrid options, and there are no requirements for vaccinations and testing.
About 50 people attended the meeting in the high school auditorium. Public interest in the plan was notable, however, it was a distant concern at the meeting compared to interest in an educational content platform, Newsela.
Directors ultimately voted 7-2 against renewing a $14,550 subscription to the service for the high school and expanding its use at the middle school. Directors Wendy McClintock, Tom Eberhart, Mindy Benfer, Francis Gillott, Tom Hosterman, Dennis Keiser and Bob Mulrooney voted not to renew. Directors Janell Weaver and Amy Wehr favored renewal.
A free version of the platform — one with limited access to content — may still be used, McClintock noted after the vote.
The vote was cast about two hours after comments — universally civil, respectful and thoughtful — were shared by board directors and members of the public.
Newsela is an online content library featuring up-to-date articles from major news organizations like Associated Press and Washington Post. The topics span from current events to science and literature. Content is adjusted by reading level and is often used in courses like English and social studies.
Parents and community members who spoke against Newsela expressed concerns about content potentially indoctrinating students with respect to Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ advocacy. They accused the platform, used by millions of students across the country, of propagandizing leftist ideologies.
Supporters found the platform to be unbiased and rich in content, providing information with historical context that doesn’t shy from difficult subject matters or sugarcoat history to appease any specific group or race.
Nine audience members spoke on the topic and were largely split on their opinions. Viewpoints expressed in opposition to using Newsela were followed immediately by loud applause of approval compared to much more subdued expressions for supporters. It was clear there was more support in the audience to not subscribe to the service.
Katie Troup said she was opposed to “celebrating” the LGBTQ+ community in school curriculums and that teaching anything other than the existence of two genders is “damaging.” Parents must teach their children to treat others with dignity and kindness, she said, and she expressed opposition to racist behavior.
Angie Laubauch, who identified herself as a former elementary teacher, said upon researching Newsela she learned it is closely aligned with liberal think tanks. She described the language used in content as misleading and purposefully persuasive providing a single perspective.
“The use of this site would be detrimental to our community and should be opposed,” Laubauch said.
Taylor Williams spoke of a survey Williams conducted of current seniors and recent graduates. Of the 29 returns received prior to the meeting, Williams said a majority identified no bias in content on Newsela, or in some cases were directed to imbalanced articles intentionally for lessons on bias, found no content to be inappropriate for grades 6 to 12 and didn’t identify intentional bias favoring LGBTQ+.
Judd Sharp encouraged people to engage intellectually and respectfully on sensitive topics. By shunning the use of a platform like Newsela, the history of the United States may only be shown in glowing light and is simplified to teach that the country’s pursuits were always just and without flaws.
He questioned whether a move away from Newsela would inspire calls to ban the use of Google and YouTube.
“It is a mistake for us to paint a picture of our nation that doesn’t include negative dark elements that we should learn from,” Sharp said.
Wehr was the only school board director to speak at length about the issue. She expounded on personal research she conducted on Newsela.
Keiser said more than 400 parents signed petitions in opposition to using Newsela. The platform presented a “slippery slope” he wished not to travel.
“I think we should teach basic research techniques and let people learn on their own. I don’t want people going to one source and picking up a biased attitude,” Keiser said.