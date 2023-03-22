MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District will be holding kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year April 1 through April 30. To be enrolled in kindergarten, your child must be five years old before Sept. 1, 2023. All registration will be done online by going to the Mifflinburg Area School District website (www.mifflinburg.org).
Registration forms should be submitted electronically. All other forms can be printed from the website as well. Once the online registration form is submitted, all required documents (listed on the website) should be uploaded or taken to the District Administration Building at 178 Maple St. in Mifflinburg between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. No paperwork should be dropped off at Mifflinburg Elementary School. If you do not have access to online registration, make an appointment to register at the District Administration Building by calling 570-966-8200. Appointments are not needed to drop off paperwork.
On Thursday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., district registration personnel will be available at Mifflinburg Elementary School to assist families who may not have technology availability or simply need assistance with the process.