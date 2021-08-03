MIFFLINBURG — Masks will be optional, classes will be in-person, and vaccinations and testing related to COVID-19 won’t be required under the proposed Health and Safety Plan for the 2021-22 school year at Mifflinburg Area School District.
The proposal’s details were outlined Tuesday night at a public town hall hosted by the district school board. Approximately 70 community members attended the 80-minute session inside the high school auditorium.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all individuals wear masks in schools, whether they’re vaccinated or not. The guidance as it presently stands is not a mandate, and the Wolf administration confirmed it is not considering reinstating its own mandate that required masking in public buildings like schools. That mandate ended June 28.
As such, Mifflinburg Area leaders are allowing individual choice. Superintendent Dan Lichtel cautioned that the plan is a proposal and that government mandates, should they be initiated, could supersede the local plan.
However, a federal mandate that all individuals wear masks on public transit — that includes public school busses — will be followed.
“We’re already seeing it in institutions outside the public school system where testing and vaccinations are required,” Lichtel said, an allusion to President Joe Biden’s announcement that federal employees must either vaccinate or follow strict health and safety protocols. “We anticipate that may enter into the conversation.”
Mifflinburg Area’s plan calls for in-person instruction five days a week. The early dismissal on Wednesdays that was built into last school year’s schedule is proposed to be eliminated. Social distancing of 3 feet will be instituted though Lichtel said enforcement will be less strict.
Contact tracing will continue. Arrangements for remote instruction will be made for students forced to quarantine. Lichtel said vaccinated students wouldn’t be ordered to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
Several parents pushed back against the federal mandate for masking on buses.
Robert Blankenship asked whether the school board had the authority to act against the mandate. Lichtel said disobeying the order could jeopardize the $6.2 million Mifflinburg Area receives in federal support.
“I can’t get on the bus. You can’t get on the bus. Only children who go to school can get on the bus. How is that public transportation?” Jennifer Heintzelman asked.
Breezy Moyer asked that parents be given the choice to opt out of contact tracing. She cited the data breach in which personal information collected by a former firm working under a state contract was compromised.
The names, birth dates, counties of residence, and personal health details of as many as 72,000 people was visible to anyone with a link to Google Drive documents used by Insight Global employees, SpotlightPA previously reported.
“I would argue that we have the legal right to say we don’t want our information given out,” Moyer said.
Lichtel said he’d look into her request and would look to add an answer to the district’s online Frequently Asked Questions section.
Middle school Principal Daryl Hunsberger said there would be hourlong afternoon sessions shortly after the start of the school year along with “Saturday school” where students could get help with homework and lessons as well as address personal and social concerns. Parents would be allowed to attend Saturday sessions to interact with teachers.
Tracy Derr told district leaders she believed mental health was “taking a huge backseat” at Mifflinburg Area. By allowing choice for masking, she envisioned scenarios where students on either side of the issue could be made to feel uncomfortable with their decision.
The pandemic is adding stressors on today’s children, she said, and it’s building up some students’ dislike of school and making them feel more isolated. She suggested keeping the midweek half-day with the afternoon geared to peer-support and other counseling initiatives.
Elementary Principal James Case said school counselors would be reaching out to families directly with children exhibiting anxiety.
Intermediate school Principal Philip Heggenstaller said that he and other administrators and teachers look for behavioral changes and when identified, they act.
“I’m going to check in with that kid,” Heggenstaller said. “I might pick up the phone and call their parents.”
The safety plan can be viewed on the school district’s website at mifflinburg.org.