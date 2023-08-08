MIFFLINBURG — More than two dozen positions were approved for resignations, retirements, hires or transfers at the Mifflinburg Area School Board on Tuesday night.
At the district's regular public meeting, the nine school board members unanimously approved the resignations of nine employees, the retirement of two employees and the hire of 13 employees. This included a contract with new school psychologist Marie Driscoll until June 30.
The school psychologist contract is for 150 days during the 2023-2024 school year at a rate of $375 an hour. Days worked will be scheduled in collaboration with, and approved by, the supervisor of special education. The school psychologist may work up to 7.5 hours a week remotely, according to the contract.
The following resignations were approved: high school Spanish teacher Dan Prosseda; middle school guidance counselor Dominic Bragalone; high school aide Marcella Hess; intermediate school aide Kristen Showalter; food service employees Kathy Finsterbush and Holly Radel; school psychologist Sadie Breon; golf coach Duane Snayberger; and Limestone Township tax collector Nancy Walter.
The following retirements were approved: intermediate LPN Lauren Larned-Phibbs and food service director Lois Roth.
The following hirings were approved: non-traditional education coordinator Alison Lorson at a salary of $85,000; high school ELA teachers Sarah Hawksworth, $63,475 and Margaret Neary, $61,250; middle school math intervention teacher Jonna Zimmerman, $54,000; fourth grade teacher Lauren Burns, $54,000; high school Spanish teacher Stephen Aguirre, $54,000; full-time food service secretary Sherry Sundberg, $31,142.58; intermediate school aide Miriana Bachorski, $13.30 an hour; and food service employees Kellie Arnold, Amber Davis and Clara Kuhns at $12 per hour and Tunesha Straub at $13.11 an hour.
Additionally, the school board also retained the legal services of Attorneys. J. David Smith and Austin White of the McCormick Law Firm of Williamsport. The fee structure and rates for the 2023-2024 school year remain the same from last year: professional services at $155 per hour; paralegal time at $75 per hour; attendance at board meetings at $375 per meeting, plus mileage; and reimbursement of all out-of-pocket expenses.
The board approved the following staff transfers: Joe Veley from a maintenance person to a custodian at the middle school with a salary of $39,404.81; and Ethan Miller from a custodian at the middle school to a maintenance person with a salary of $35,060.00. Angela Confair will transfer from a math intervention teacher at the middle school to a sixth grade math teacher at the middle school.
The school board also approved the substitute list; the list of aides, food service personnel and school police officers; event personnel; coaches, volunteer coaches, game managers; and bus drivers and bus monitors.