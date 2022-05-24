MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board approved a proposed real estate tax millage increase from 2021 to 2022.
The proposed increase in millage is the maximum the board could approve under the provisions of Act 1, said Thomas Caruso, school district business manager. The final vote on the budget is scheduled for the June 14 meeting of the board.
If approved, the median property owner would see a gross increase of approximately $75 on their 2022 school real estate tax notice compared to 2021, said Caruso.
About 20 residents attended the meeting, and during the public participation part of the meeting, resident Stacy Mast urged the board to look into and resolve to end some discriminatory remarks made at school about her son. “They used the ‘N’ word, and that is not acceptable under any condition,” she said, her voice shaking.
Resident Carl Emery also made an impassioned comment about lack of leadership at the elementary school.
“Changes must be made,” he said. “Teachers are being micromanaged. Morale is at an all-time low.”
He described the situation at the school for teachers as a “dismissive atmosphere.”
Board member Amy Wehr, on Zoom, called for a meeting where stakeholders would come together to discuss issues such as bullying, equality and seek to find a way to resolve such issues as they exist in the district.
The second half of the meeting was primarily a presentation by McKissick Associates on 13 strategies for improving campus athletic facilities.
All of the strategies will carry a heavy price load, and further discussions about what the district wants and what they can afford, will be on future agendas.