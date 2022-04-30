MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District began taking kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year on April 1. All registration will be done online by going to the Mifflinburg Area School District website (www.mifflinburg.org). Registration forms should be submitted electronically. All other forms can be printed from the website as well.
Once the online registration form is submitted, all required documents (listed on the website) should be taken to the District Administration Building at 178 Maple St. in Mifflinburg, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. No paperwork should be dropped off at Mifflinburg Elementary School. Those without internet can make an appointment to register at the District Administration Building by calling 570-966-8200. Appointments are not needed to drop off paperwork.
In order to be enrolled in kindergarten, children must be five years old before Sept. 1, 2022.