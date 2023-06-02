MIFFLINBURG — The valedictorian of the 2023 Mifflinburg Area High School encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace the spotlight.
Maria Darrup spoke as one of 157 members of the graduating class at Mifflinburg's commencement ceremony on Friday night at the intermediate school gymnasium. She said while it may sound "self-centered or outlandish," each student is not only the main character of their own story but also the author.
"Isn’t our life just a story, written by us with each action we pursue?" said Darrup. "So why do we not live our lives in that same way, identifying that we are the only author and that the most important and main character of our lives is in fact ourselves?"
Darrup said each student can rip up the to-do list of life and throw it in the trash.
"Change jobs, become a hermit, pick up a hobby, put down a hobby, pick up your chair and throw it; this is your world and everyone else is just living in it," she said. "Mifflinburg Class of 2023, the spotlight is on, you are the main character, give your audience a show worth witnessing."
Salutatorian Payton Derr spoke of the hardships and triumphs she experienced as she participated in all-star cheer for the past 16 years. She, like others in her class, overcame many struggles, she said.
"All of our hard work, obstacles, good times, bad times, live and learn moments culminate in walking across this stage," said Derr. "But, it’s not the end of our stories. It’s instead, the beginning of something bigger and better that is waiting for us on the other side. Every tear, ounce of pain, and drip of sweat all leads up to that one final moment, in my case, my one final time on the stage."
She said, "Today, as we end another milestone in our lives, remember that all the successes, struggles, happiness, tears, confidence, and fears, have all played a part in shaping our futures. Hold onto and learn from the past, live your fullest in the present, and be ready to tackle anything your future holds."
Lauryn Whiting, the student chosen as the speaker-at-large, spoke of her own struggles in high school that included "the threat of foster care and homelessness" and being expelled. She said she hopes her fellow students are scared.
"I hope you're absolutely terrified of everything that is to come, every time you’ll get a new opportunity and every time you’ll feel like there's nothing left to lose," said Whiting. "I hope it keeps you up at night knowing that things are going to be just as hard tomorrow as they were today. Because in my short time on earth, I have learned to love and grow in what surrounds the scariest and most negative experience in one's life."
She said the students should embrace uncertainty and fear.
"The beautiful and horrifying reality of it all is that there is no light at the end of the tunnel," said Whiting. "From here on out we work, we study, and we’ll continue to work, and grow in the fears we all experience because life keeps going and changing and so will you whether you're ready or not. So, to my fellow graduates and community: stay happy, healthy, and terrified."
High School Principal Richard Strausburg encouraged the graduates to maintain their aspirations.
"It's not where you start, but where you finish," he said.