Art and faith saved Meaghan Troup’s life
The Mifflinburg cancer survivor is an artist who channels her experiences into her artwork and uses her talents to give back to the community. Troup, as the official volunteer artist for Penn State Health, works with cancer patients; she also gave art lessons to cancer patients via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Pluta Cancer Center in Rochester, N.Y.
“Art is very important in the community not just as a method of healing,” said Troup, 38. “It’s a universal language similar to music. It speaks to us on a different level, to our souls. It communicates things that we sometimes can’t with linguistics. It’s definitely near and dear to my heart. Being creative helps your brain function.”
Troup graduated from Waterloo High School in New York in 2002. She earned a bachelor’s of fine art and graphic design from Roberts Wesleyan University in New York in 2006 and her master’s in integrated marketing communication from Eastern Michigan University in 2009. She also spent a semester at the University of Oxford in England studying Renaissance art and architecture.
“I was always artistic,” said Troup. “My mom said from the time I could hold a pencil or pen, there was never a safe surface. I would draw on the mail, I would draw on the walls. Anything that was a blank surface.”
Diagnosed at age 13
At age 13, Troup was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia and given a 20 percent chance of surviving. Those chances fluctuated as she received chemotherapy treatment, sometimes being told she wouldn’t make it through the night or through the week. She almost died from an infection called Typhlitis and went through medical withdrawal from the drugs she was on.
“During that time, my art was a major outlet for me,” said Troup. “It was how I escaped. It was how I processed things. When you’re sitting in an infusion room for an entire day getting chemotherapy art is an easy thing to bring along and do so you’re not staring at the wall or watching television.”
Her Christian faith didn’t waver. She said it was solidified.
“Through all of this, my artwork and faith were my outlets,” said Troup.
She received her last treatment at 16. She graduated as salutatorian of her class and was officially declared a long-term survivor at age 21.
Left with a gift
When she went to college, she didn’t tell anyone she was a survivor. She said she didn’t want anyone to look at her differently or treat her as if she was fragile.
It was in the second semester of her freshman year that she received news that a close friend was diagnosed with leukemia. She would visit her friend weekly, and bring her art supplies and salty or sour snacks because chemotherapy makes sweet treats taste odd. Her friend was able to open up to her and share what she couldn’t share with people who didn’t understand what she was going through.
“She could tell me all the ugly stuff and it wasn’t shocking to me. It didn’t make me feel uncomfortable,” said Troup. “Her parents said having me come every week to paint and draw was such a gift. That was the moment I realized that I survived something horrendous but was left with a gift. That gift was the ability to walk into a palliative care unit or cancer ward without it scaring me.”
Troup met her future husband Joshua Troup in her senior year. After graduation, she moved with him to Mifflinburg. His family owns Sholley Insurance Agency in Lewisburg.
Her work begins
Troup first worked with the House of Care at Geisinger where she would work on art while people watched or participated themselves. The House of Care, located at Geisinger Main Campus, is a home away from home for adult cancer patients. Since opening in March 1984, the House provides low-cost, convenient, and comfortable accommodations for adult patients undergoing treatment at Geisinger. Although trained in a variety of media, Troup works predominantly with oil paint. Painting almost exclusively with a palette knife, her work embodies unique, energetic texture and expressive motion.
As the official artist for Penn State Health, Troup volunteers at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and other locations. She said she would paint for hours with patients watching or joining in.
“It’s a way for them to get up and move, and take their mind off what they’re going through,” she said. “Patients with exposure to art heal faster, better, and their mental and emotional health is improved as well.”
Her in-person activities slowed down in 2020 when the pandemic hit. She would send commissioned artwork to patients.
Online lessons
During the pandemic, another opportunity presented itself. Her doctors had the Pluta Center reach out to her and offer her a job as director of art, but she turned it down. She instead volunteered to do virtual art classes for cancer patients over the last three years.
“Some were artists themselves and some couldn’t even draw a stick figure,” she said. “I planned every lesson across skill levels. I taught art history with it. We did pop art painting on our feelings. I taught about impressionism and did paintings of water lilies. We did collages in the style of Van Gogh.”
Hershey also has Pick A Pic where patients can browse through a catalog of artwork and choose the pieces they want displayed in the rooms.
“More often than not my pieces were chosen,” said Troup. “I’ve been told my work is simultaneously both vibrant and peaceful. I think that comes from my faith and experiences with cancer. You have a different perspective on life when you face death. It makes you realize what is important and what is not a big deal. That element comes through my work. That peace comes from my personal faith in God. I’ve been told by multiple physicians that there is an element of my work that speaks to patients.”
While that opportunity recently ended due to COVID restrictions lifting, Troup said she is still in contact with some of her students.
Visual of escape
Troup said she has also donated her artwork to local fundraising auctions. She has participated in the Thrive for Life: Cooking With Cancer event where her on-site painting sold at the fundraising auction for $10,000.
One of her larger pieces is displayed at the new Care Center at Hershey and she has several pieces for sale at 45W Art and Cafe at 374 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
“My goal with each piece is they are someone else’s visual of escape,” she said. “We’re all carrying some kind of stressor. Each piece is meant to be a visual escape for the viewer or person who owns it. It’s intended to remind them of hope and beauty and joy in the world. That’s the purpose of my work.”
Troup is also a member of the Lewisburg Arts Council. Della Hutchison, president of the council, said Troup is a perfect example of an artist using her talents to give back to the community.
“I find her story inspiring,” said Hutchison. “She uses her own personal situation to be emphatic and compassionate to others who are dealing with something similar to improve other people’s lives.”
Troup has participated in numerous events and exhibits through the Lewisburg Arts Council.
“She is such a wonderful, kind and giving person,” she said. “I’m sure her story will be touching for the readership.”