MIFFLINBURG — Borough council members approved a change order of $182,554 submitted by Gutelius Excavating Inc. for work on the Walnut Street reconstruction project during its Tuesday night meeting.
Meanwhile, work is already underway on Walnut Street, and council members approved an initial payment to Gutelius of $12,060.
In other business, borough Manager Margaret Metzger said she has been in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) regarding a Route 45 and Route 204 storm water project. PennDOT is finalizing a proposed agreement, Metzger said.
"It should be a project that takes about five days to complete," she said.
Council approved the purchase of four signs that will direct drivers to municipal parking lots. This is something requested by downtown businesses to help customers find a place to park. Cost of the signs is around $160 to $200 per sign, labor included.
"It's a good idea as it will direct people to parking lots," Wagner said. While this idea was approved, council members said that costs should not exceed $800 for the four signs.
A cat ordinance is being worked on, said Matt Wagner, council vice president. The ordinance will address what to do with cats that roam free in the borough. "We are looking to see where we can send them," Wagner said.
The auditor general 's office is currently conducting an audit of three pension plans for the period 2018-2021.