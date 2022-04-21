MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council awarded Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg, as low bidder, the Walnut Street reconstruction project due to start early summer. The Gutelius bid was $420,596.
Other bidders were Fairchild Brothers, of Milton, $486,595; Mid-State Paving LLC, of Paxtonville, $519,697; and Glenn O. Hawbaker, of Montoursville, $651,410.
In other action items, council approved holding the Blueberry Festival on July 15 (the 15th is for set up) and 16 at the park.
Council also approved a request to hold use of the Park for church services and a picnic July 17, and September 11, 2022; the park will also be used for the Annual Walk for Remembrance and Hope, held by the Perinatal Loss Team of Evangelical on September 24, 2022.
Council approved admission rates for the pool for 2022. They are: Daily Admission Rates: Ages 6-59 $6.00; ages 60+ $3.00; lap swim (during specified time only) $3.00; annual Passes: Single student $100.00, single adult $125.00, family (5 members) $250.00 * $20 each additional member; Those living in the same household only; and weekly pass, single, $30.
Council authorized the Mifflinburg Fire Police to participate in the Union County 4th of July parade.
— RICK DANDES