MIFFLINBURG — A Valley brewery is preparing to mark a milestone moment with one of its most popular beers.
Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg, will can its millionth can of Fog Monster beer soon. While an exact date isn’t known, Rusty Rail employees said it will be canned between now and March.
“We are really excited about it because, in a world of having new craft beers, it’s nice to have one that has its consistency,” said Guy McCarty, Rusty Rail’s brewery director the past seven years. “We release four to six beers a month. But we are still putting out a wide variety of options for customers.”
Since Sept. 8, 2017, Rusty Rail has canned 2.5 million beer cans and has been brewing since 2010. Fog Monster, by far its most popular brew, is included in that multi-million tally number.
McCarty said there is an “exceptional balance” of citrus, sweetness and bitterness in Fog Monster that presently does not exist in hazy beers. He said they fall into a category of “super sweet or super bitter.”
“That’s a taste consumers are looking for. We are fans and crafters of craft beers, so we are motivated to show that for consumers,” said McCarty.
“Fog Monster is always doing well. It is consistently a good product. People are familiar with it. They know they are purchasing a quality beer,” said Justin Ewing, packaging manager.
McCarty was grateful for the support Rusty Rail has received since its opening.
“Our fans are the ones why we are reaching a million cans,” he said.
McCarty said Fog Monster will soon be released as a variety 12 pack with plans to be dispersed at local beer distributors.
Rusty Rail plans to celebrate Fog Monster’s milestone at a public open house on April 9. According to McCarty, the open house will offer private tours of the facility and live music from local bands. Donations will be accepted with proceeds benefiting charity.
Scott Fabrizio, head of sales and promotions for Rusty Rail Brewing Company, said their plans are “a way to give back and show what we are doing in the community.”
“I’m trying to get out as many places as we can to showcase our portfolio. We do different events at local bars. We try to keep it creative and different,” said Fabrizio. “We would love to have the community come out, have this be a big day. We’re proud to be from Mifflinburg and support this community. We want them to rally behind it.”
The brewery is also planning a water seminar and discussion on the Buffalo Creek Watershed. “For us, that was a natural relationship to develop to make sure the water and habitat are clean. People need to know brewing beer involves good water to help support their stewardship,” McCarty said.
Rusty Rail Brewing Company owners Paul and Eric John are supportive of their employees’ efforts.
“They backed up everything we have wanted to accomplish,” said McCarty.
Products from Rusty Rail Brewing Company are becoming recognized across the country. Fog Monster won the bronze medal in the Juicy or Hazy category at the Best of Craft Beer in Bend, Oregon, in 2020.
Rusty Rail began making craft beer in 2015, the original business plan calling for a distribution facility. In seven years, the company expanded delivery as far as Cincinnati, the Atlantic Coast and Rochester, New York.
“The local area may not understand we are reaching this many customers with our beer,” McCarty said.
The brewery’s goal is to brew more than 7,000 barrels in 2022.
“The goal is to brew more beer, reach more fans of craft beer, create more jobs. Everything we have done is brewed in our facility and we would love to justify a reason for a larger facility,” said McCarty.