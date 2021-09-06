MIFFLINBURG — The new “Scandals and Scoundrels” tour, offered by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, has all of the gossips around town — from 150 years ago.
On Sunday, the Buggy Museum offered the first opportunity to hear about the vintage rumors through the 90-minute walk down the streets of Mifflinburg.
The stories, told by tour guide Mary Sullivan, ranged anywhere from divorces of the day, all the way to the hidden histories of Northumberland County’s founders.
Sullivan said back in the 1800s and early 1900s, local newspapers realized that gossip could help drive sales. For a time, they wrote about anything that they thought might stir up some controversy, she said.
“I had found a gentleman here in town, who’s an antique dealer,” said Sullivan, while recounting the inspiration for the tour.
“He had hundreds of Mifflinburg Telegraphs and he was willing to sell them at what I consider dirt cheap.”
Sullivan’s previous knowledge of Mifflinburg’s history helped her recognize many of the names through the old newspapers.
What she didn’t recognize was the information.
“They cast these people in a different way,” Sullivan said. “I thought, If I like this, maybe other people would like this too.”
Although history books were helpful in her research for the tour, Sullivan said “they don’t have the color” needed to make an interesting tour.
“My whole philosophy is that history is important. If we lose the past, what do we have?” said Sullivan. “I don’t know. I’m just very attached to the past as opposed to the present because I’m just worried about preserving these things.”
Dan Truckenmiller, a resident of Watsontown, said that he tagged along for the tour with his wife, a major history buff.
“We’re just trying to understand the history of the area that we grew up in,” said Truckenmiller. “Both of our families are from the area and we have a deep genealogical attachment here.”
Future tours will be held on Sept. 12 and 18, both starting at 1 pm. Registration for the tours must be completed through the Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association’s Facebook page.