MIFFLINBURG — Visitors mingled in the crowd and enjoyed face painting, a pet parade, horseshoe and quoit pitching contest and children’s games during Mifflinburg’s 50th Fourth of July celebration on Monday in the community park.
Food was sold by the Mifflinburg Girls Bowling team and the local Kiwanis chapter as well as PA Dave’s cotton candy.
Henry Bartolo, of Mifflinburg, wore patriotic attire. He said it was perfect weather and was looking forward to the chicken from Kiwanis.
“I came to celebrate the country,” Bartolo said.
Bartolo, a Massachusetts native, attended with his wife, Joyce. The pair are Air Force veterans who met in Syracuse, New York, while serving.
“We live in a great country,” said Joyce. She said the pandemic cut things and events back in Mifflinburg.
“This is a nice little community,” she said.
The Bartolos came with their in-law Stan Pfirman and his wife, Cindy.
Bartolo joked often how he and Pfirman, of Middleburg, are on opposing sides of the political spectrum but still got along well.
Pfiman said he arrived around 11 a.m.
Cindy echoed Bartolo’s sentiments on Mifflinburg as a community.
“It’s quiet and peaceful,” she said.
Chris Houtz, of Middleburg, was waiting for food from the Mifflinburg Girls Bowling tent.
Houtz coaches in the Midd-West School District. He said he came to support the Girls Bowling league.
Houtz thought this Fourth of July was slightly different from ones in the past.
“I think with everything going on this is a Fourth of July to remember what freedoms are,” Houtz said.
He said he thought the day was more significant than recent years and was planning to spend the rest of his day with his family.
Kelly Pastuszek, of Lewisburg, came to Mifflinburg’s Fourth of July celebration last year after seeing ads for it in her local newspaper.
Pastuszek came with her six-year-old Bernese Mountain dog named Dozer, in a wagon decorated patriotically. She said Dozer, a certified therapy dog that visits in the community, had eaten his favorite treat, ice cream.
She came with friends from her dog club and was enjoying her Fourth of July.
“Brings back the real meaning,” said Pastuszek.
The event was sponsored by the Fourth of July Committee and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.