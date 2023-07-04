MIFFLINBURG — Independence Day celebrations in Mifflinburg kicked off early Tuesday with a 5k beginning at 8 a.m., followed by children's fun runs. This year marked the 51st annual Fourth of July celebration in the borough.
Runners said they looked forward to swimming in the community pool and enjoying festivities in the park throughout the day.
Palmer Miller, 9, won the Children's Fun Run for eight- and nine-year-olds for the second year in a row, she said. The route for the kids was a half-mile long.
"I like to run and run a lot at our farm," Miller said. "Next year, I will be competing in the 5K."
Wendy Krell, 9, said she was competing in the fun run for the first time.
"It was a lot of fun, but I'm tired," she said. "It's already hot out and I'm ready to go swimming."
Laying in the grass recovering from the race, Dakota Krell, 9, agreed the temperature was already warm at around 9 a.m.
"I'm all sweaty already," he said. "I finished fifth, the same as last year."
The annual 5K race had 239 competitors this year, with ages ranging from nine to 68. Tanner Walter, 21, won the race, finishing at a time of 16:23.
Ryan Bickhart and Rex Farr, who placed second and third, weren't far behind. Both finished in less than 17 minutes.
As the races wrapped up and trophies were distributed, the Mifflinburg Community Park was filled with sweaty runners, donning their finest red, white and blue outfits.
Some vendors were already set up in the park in preparation for the evening festival. Tiona Swander, with Moving Art, had a long line of young faces waiting to be painted. Skylynn Nevil, 7, picked out a leopard.
Festivities in the park would continue throughout the day with a pet parade, chicken barbeque, evening festival and concerts in both the afternoon and evening.
Things would also get competitive during the tennis tournament, horseshoe and quiot pitching and children's games.
Wendy Krell, for one, said she was excited to jump in the pool and check out the festival, which promised food and games, later on.