Mifflinburg Council appoints teacher to fill vacant seat

MIFFLINBURG — Borough Council members in Mifflinburg appointed a sixth-grade teacher to fill a vacant position.
At Tuesday night's special meeting, the council members appointed Mifflinburg native Maura Heiges to replace East Ward Councilman Richard Fry, who resigned last month due to personal reasons. Councilwoman Ellie Kreisher also submitted her letter of resignation.
"I want a say in all things Mifflinburg because I love Mifflinburg, and I'm passionate about it," said Heiges, an educator at Mifflinburg Area School District. "I want it to still be a place where people go to college and want to come back, where they want to stay and raise their kids here. I want a spot on this council to help make that happen."
Heiges, who is also on the ballot for a council position in November's election, will fill Fry's position until Jan. 1. Fry was the former council president.
Heiges said she is available for the public, workshop and committee meetings. She said she does not have any conflicts of interest that she is aware of.
As a former lifeguard and pool manager at the Mifflinburg Public Pool, Heiges said she is passionate about parks and recreation.
Councilman Jarred Fry nominated Heiges. She was approved 3-1 with Councilman Matthew Wagner voting no.
Two other candidates were interviewed on Tuesday night: Kylie Aikey and Linda Lewis.
Aikey is an adjunct assistant professor of business law at Bucknell University; a board member of the Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum and DIG Furniture Bank; and a co-owner of Fisher's Meat in Lewisburg. Lewis is a retired U.S. Air Force engineer and a former borough councilwoman.
"Thank you for coming to this," Mayor David Cooney said to the three women. "It's a blessing to have three people for two spots."
The board also approved the appointment of Wagner as president and Bradley Sauers as vice president. The board also appointed Heiges as the chair of the parks and recreation committee, which oversee the public pool.
The council members also voted to table the acceptance of Kreisher's resignation letter until the Sept. 19 public meeting. Solicitor Brandon Griest said if the resignation is accepted in two weeks, the vacancy allows for the board to appoint a candidate that will serve until the end of Keisher's term instead of until the end of the year.
Kreisher, who was first appointed four years ago, was elected two years ago to the position.
The council will advertise to fill the vacancy and interview candidates at the next public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Both Aikey and Lewis said they would return for the next meeting to be considered for Keisher's vacant position.