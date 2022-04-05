MIFFLINBURG — Two residents interested in finding a way to upgrade the Community Park spoke with passion before Borough Council members during a non-voting work session Monday night.
"Is there any money available?" asked Karen Musser, who came to the meeting with Julia Hummel. Admitting that she knew little about the process of securing grant money, Musser said "there has got to be more we can do for kids. Right now, I go to Lewisburg's park and wonder why can't we have a park similar to theirs. What would it take? How much would it cost? If there is grant money out there, I wouldn't want to see Lewisburg get all of it."
"We need a spot for families with young kids to go," added Hummel. She and Musser provided a wish list of improvements they'd like to see in the park, including a pavilion upgrade, better seating, improved lighting and more playground equipment targeted to tots."
Council members had no disagreements with the residents, and a discussion ensued about the costs it would take to upgrade the park. Council members also talked about Union County grant money, and the many projects that needed to be done in the borough.