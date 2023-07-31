MIFFLINBURG — A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Mifflinburg, according to the Mifflinburg Police Department.
A preliminary investigation indicates that U.S. Air Force veteran Jeffrey Scott Wenrich, 63, killed his wife, local author and lifestyle coach Tharifah Wenrich, 64, before he died by suicide. The incident occurred at their home at 168 Scottsdale Drive, Mifflinburg, a two-story frame townhouse located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Scottsdale Acres, a planned residential community.
“We will not be issuing any updates until we receive the coroner’s report, out of respect for the family," said Mifflinburg Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg on Monday afternoon. "At this time, the investigation remains open and is ongoing, regarding any potential motive.”
Mifflinburg police said they were called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday after a family member made the discovery. Police said they believe the deaths occurred between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The couple lived together at the home, no one else was involved, and there is no danger to the public, police said.
Investigators said they have not yet established a motive. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Mifflinburg police by calling 570-966-1027.
Borough police said they were assisted at the scene by the Union County coroner, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Service, Pennsylvania State Police and a state police forensic services unit.
Jeffrey Wenrich, a 1978 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, retired last year after serving the military for 42 years. In all, he spent 22 years Air Force active duty, 8 years civil service Air Force, 12 years civil service with the Navy, and 17 years in the Army as a contractor. He retired from the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in 2001 and then retired in 2022 as a civil service employee with the Air Force as the night shift fuels supervisor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, according to records from The Daily Item.
Tharifah Wenrich, who grew up in Singapore and lived in Canada for 30 years, is a featured author in "20 Lives Ignited: How 20 Women Over 60 are Creating Success on Their Own Terms," published by Aurora Corialis Publishing, where she recounts her own journey to overcome personal and professional obstacles. She was scheduled for an author event about female empowerment at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg on Thursday.
In the book, Tharifah described a history of domestic violence and cheating partners in previous relationships. Fourteen years ago, on her 50th birthday, Tharifah vacationed in Hawaii.
"It was there that I met my husband," she wrote in the book published last year. "I felt drawn to him in a way I couldn't explain. I thought, 'I prayed for this. Could this be it? He has great manners, and we have fun together. Did I manifest a life partner?' Turns out, I did! We dated long-distance for a year, then got engaged. After 30 years in Canada, I made the move to Hawaii, where I still live now in a happy and healthy marriage."
According to public records in Union County, the couple purchased the townhouse on Scottsdale Drive on Jan. 14, 2020, from Thomas E. and Bonnie J. Greeney.
They moved to Jeffrey Wenrich's hometown of Mifflinburg from their residence in Honolulu in August 2022, according to Tharifah's social media pages.
Tharifah was a lifestyle coach and owned a shopping network business where she guided clients in the use of natural products in their daily lives.
She would call Jeff "my best friend, soulmate and my Habibi," which means "my love" or "my dearest" in Arabic.