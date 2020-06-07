MIFFLINBURG — Hundreds of protesters stood along Mifflinburg's main street and in Memorial Park in Danville on Sunday to protest police brutality across the country and, specifically, the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes two weeks ago.
Floyd, who was unarmed, was handcuffed and lying face down on the street in police custody. He yelled out that he could not breathe.
Each protest — Mifflinburg's started at noon and Danville's at 2 p.m. — drew an estimated 300 protesters who held signs and chanted to also draw attention to the root cause of the violence — racism in America.
Protesters at the demonstrations held signs with messages such as "Black Lives Matter," "Silence Allows White Violence," and "Hate Does Not Make America Great." They chanted "I can't breathe," "No justice, no peace, no racist police," and "None are free till all are free, none are safe till all are safe."
In both communities, drivers frequently blew their horns in support, drawing cheers from the demonstrators.
The Central Susquehanna Valley did not escape criticism from some of the protesters, who told personal accounts of racism they experienced locally.
At the Mifflinburg protest, Danielle Sellers, 21, who is black and moved to Mifflinburg from New York with her family 14 years ago, said she has gotten pulled over by police unnecessarily, she feels. She said police searched a friend's home looking for someone her friend did not even know.
"It's very racist around here," Sellers said.
"It's a very important thing what they are doing here today," said Sellers' girlfriend, Kaitlyn Krick, 28, of Mifflinburg, who is white. "It's not just white people's lives that matter, black people's lives, everybody's life matters."
Krick said she knows African-Americans who have been pulled out of cars by police.
Frank Manzano, of Milton, one of the protest's organizers who also helped organize the Milton protest a week earlier, said black people have faced racism, prejudice and injustice for too long in Central Pennsylvania.
He noted there are no people of color in Mifflinburg Borough government nor on its police force.
"We can build a better future," Manzano told a crowd of protesters when he took the microphone on Fourth Street, just off Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg's main street. "Change starts today."
In Danville, Barron Williams, 22, of Danville, who is black, said he has not been the target of any blatant racism but of more subtle kinds.
"That's the insidious nature of racism," he said, citing the example of someone believing that he got into college because he's black.
Williams said the turnout for Danville's protest and others around the country were not surprising.
"Everybody is on the same page," he said. "Something needs to change in the system. This time it feels different."
Robert Snyder, white and a Danville resident, commented, "We should do better. We're better than this."
Dirk Williams, 24, who is white and moved to Danville from Virginia Beach a year ago, led several of the chants. He said he had attended the Bloomsburg protest on June 2 and was inspired to see Danville was holding one.
"It's beautiful," he said. "It gives me renewed faith in my town."
Haylee Keister, 20, of Danville, said she helped Mya Rivera, 21, Danville, organize that protest. She said Rivera came up with the idea to hold it in Memorial Park and informed borough police about it.
"I like to think the whole community put it together because without everyone who showed up, what difference would (it) be trying to make?" Keister wrote in an online response. "We the people are the only (ones) who can make the needed change!"
She said she and Rivera spread the word quickly through social media.
"I got involved due to my belief that everyone is equal no matter the skin color or even sexuality!" Keister wrote.
Organizer K.J. Williams, also of Milton, was pleased with the turnout in Mifflinburg, where at least 300 protesters lined the street, necessitating police to close a few side streets and direct traffic on Chestnut.
He said some people were counting how many protesters were showing up, but, "They lost track at 250."
About 200 protesters showed up in Milton last week.
Williams thanked people from Mifflinburg and surrounding communities for showing up.
"We're feeling the love here in Mifflinburg," he said.
Both Mifflinburg Police Chief Jeff Hackenburg and Danville Police Chief Jon Swank said the organizers in each case contacted them beforehand. The chiefs said both protests were peaceful with no major problems.
New Berlin Police, the Union County Sheriff's Office and an officer from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources assisted Mifflinburg police. Hackenburg said state police were stationed outside of town in case they were needed and medic units from Evangelical Community Hospital also were on hand. The chief said police from other communities also were available as backup.
Swank said Mahoning Township and Riverside police and the Montour County Sheriff's Office assisted his department.
"It was very peaceful," Swank said. "The organizers were very cooperative."
The only hint of a problem was police saw somebody climbing up on one of the statues in the park.
"We called the organizer and she told them to get down," Swank said.