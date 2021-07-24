BRISTOL, Conn. — There was a different atmosphere in the first round of the Little League Major Division Softball East Region Tournament than the other games the Mifflinburg All-Stars have played this year.
“It definitely felt different, knowing that everyone was watching us,” Mifflinburg shortstop Anna Pachucki said. “But on the field — batting, throwing — it was just like any other game.”
Mifflinburg certainly made an impression in the regional opener, that was broadcast on ESPN+. The Pennsylvania state champions cranked out 11 hits on their way to a 13-2 win over Rhode Island state champion Warwick North. Mifflinburg will play Monday in the winners’ bracket semifinals against the winner of today’s game between New Jersey and Connecticut.
“I was very nervous knowing how many people were watching from our hometown and all around Pennsylvania,” Mifflinburg pitcher Taylor Stewart said.
That showed at the start as Stewart walked the first batter she faced and hit the next two batters to load the bases. That was when Warwick North scored its only two runs, and after the first inning Stewart didn’t allow a runner to reach second base. She finished with nine strikeouts.
Stewart finished with three hits, including a double and a triple, and Pachucki and Chloe Showalter each had a pair of hits. Pachucki, Amelia Fluman and Brooke Gessner each drove in two runs for Mifflinburg.