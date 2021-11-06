LEWISBURG — Kitch It 2 The Curb, a mobile food service based in Mifflinburg, reopened the retail operations of the Cornerstone Kitchen at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger.
The cafe is now open to members and the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Menu items include soups, salads, panini, protein shakes, beverages and snacks.
The Union County Food Hub continues to use the back of the house at the Cornerstone Kitchen for its community food bank and nutrition education operations.
Learn more about The Miller Center’s cafe at www.millercenterlewisburg.com/cafe. Kitch It 2 The Curb can be found online at www.kitchittothecurb.com.