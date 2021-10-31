Flying drones may have started as a hobby for Nick Wagner, graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, but his old hobby has grown into a method to analyze the extent of water pollution.
Wagner and his company, Foresight Drones, were contracted by nonprofit Ocean Cleanup to map out the composition of debris located in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch from July until September.
“We'd launch [the drone] off the top of the ship and then fly it for upwards of an hour, hour and a half, taking a series of photographs facing straight down from the surface of the ocean,” said Wagner. “And then we take those images… run them through an artificial intelligence algorithm that would detect the pieces of debris floating on the surface of the ocean.”
The detection would give a better understanding of the concentration and composition of the debris, said Wagner.
“The long-term goal being that this drone data could be used to then guide this plastic collection system towards those highest density hotspots to increase the efficiency of the whole operation,” Wagner explained.
The project was most focused on identifying mega plastics — pieces of plastic that are upwards of half a meter or larger in a diagonal measurement — because through time they may degrade into microplastics. Once that process is complete, it becomes much more difficult to remove the debris from the ocean.
Matt Pickett is the founder and CEO of Oceans Unmanned, an organization that looks to facilitate the use of unmanned technology for environmental research purposes that collaborated on the project with Foresight Drones and Ocean Cleanup, initially pulled Wagner and Foresight Drones into the project,
Pickett said that the project was successfully able to map a large area of the debris.
“We've kind of proved that the technology works,” said Pickett. “The AI software works, and it is a viable way to measure this.”
Wagner said that there is a big misconception that comes with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. It's not quite the blanket of plastic materials that some people believe, he said it is more of a “soup,” with a large area but a low density.
“The concentrations of plastic inside that Great Pacific Garbage Patch are up to 100 times higher than outside of that gyre that creates that garbage patch,” Wagner said.
Despite the amount of awareness surrounding the Patch, Wagner said not much research has been conducted on the composition of the debris. He said that although it’s agreed on by experts that the concentration is there, little data has been collected on what makes up the concentration.
“There's been some aerial imagery from manned aircraft from some airplanes that have flown over and taken aerial imagery, but we were really able to push that science forward with this mission and collect that data to help understand the scope of the problem and understand the characteristics of the floating debris out there,” said Wagner.
Although Wagner lives in Portland, Oregon, now, he was born in Lewisburg. He said that some of the trigonometry involved in the project reminded him of his classes at Mifflinburg.
“I felt proud of where I came from and proud of my hometown and homeschool and the fact that I got that foundational knowledge that I needed to build a career and progress on this path,” Wagner said.