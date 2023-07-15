MIFFLINBURG — The father of Pam Libhart would love the new Hometown Hero banners that were hung this week in the borough.
Libhart, a native of Mifflinburg, was one of the first people to sign up for a banner to honor her late father Albert V. Osman, a World War II veteran. Osman is one of 13 Mifflinburg veterans represented on lampposts in the east end of Chestnut Street as part of the new program sponsored by the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association.
"He was all about the military," said Libhart. "The banners turned out great. They're nice quality. If he were only here to see it, he would be over the top with it."
MHRA Executive Director Heidi Crisswell and MHRA Member Matthew Wagner, who also serves as a borough councilman, said the Hometown Heroes banners were long overdue. People have been asking about them for years, they said.
"It's a nice thing to do for our veterans," said Crisswell. "We can honor our parents, grandparents, our brothers, our family members. This area always supports our veterans. We try to do a lot for our service people in our area."
Osman was 91 when he died about 20 years ago. He served as a U.S. Army corporal in the European Theatre between 1942 and 1945, said Libhart.
"He was too old for the draft, but he wanted to experience and support the country," said Libhart. "He enlisted. He painted a lot of the equipment. His main objective when he was there was to help the local townspeople with food."
Osman took art lessons in Florence, Italy, during the war. When he returned to Mifflinburg, he worked from 1945 to 1974 as an art teacher at Mifflinburg Area High School where his friends, colleagues and students lovingly called him "the colonel" and listened to his countless stories, said Libhart.
"So many other towns have this," said Libhart. "It's a great thing that Mifflinburg started to do it."
The Hometown Hero banners are six-by-three feet and made by Holiday Outdoor Decor in Bethlehem. There are 13 banners hanging along the Buffalo Valley Shopping Plaza and near several other businesses along Route 45.
The banners are for veterans who have lived in the Mifflinburg area. The banners display pictures, names, branch of service, rank and era of service, said Wagner.
Banners are $250 each. Price includes creation and printing of banner; hardware associated; installation; maintenance if necessary rip/torn; and removal of banner. The current banners will hang until November, will be taken down for the Christmas banners, and then hung again from January to May, said Wagner.
The goal is to expand the program, said Wagner.