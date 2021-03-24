Five positive COVID-19 cases at the Mifflinburg Area High School have forced the district to close the school until Monday. The closure affects just the district’s high school.
High school staff and students will shift to remote learning for the remainder of this week and are expected to conduct classes through digital course management platforms. It is the first time this year the district has shifted to remote learning due to positive COVID cases. All students and staff members will meet the Department of Health criteria for exposure have been contacted and informed that they will need to self-quarantine for 10 days.
In an alert sent out Tuesday afternoon, school officials announced that in accordance with guidance from the DOH, the school will be closed for “all functions” from 4 p.m. Tuesday until Monday morning.
“This will allow for the required cleaning and sanitization of the building,” the alert noted. “This closure is specific to the high school only, and is not expected to impact operations at our other buildings.”
Plans for the High School Spring Musical are postponed, with new performance dates of April 8, 9, and 10. Other extracurricular activities will be limited to outdoors only.
Students interested in receiving school meals the rest of week can pick up meals today from 12:15-12:45 in front of the middle school.