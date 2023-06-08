MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Community Park will be the host of the 2023 Summer Concert Series.
Concerts are normally held every Thursday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. except for July 4 and July 15. Music lovers should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
The Summer Concert Series released its schedule for the summer: Kinsey will play June 15; Fully Loaded on June 22; Mark Alexander on June 29; Karen Nogle on July 6; Sunbury City Band on July 13; Runaway Stroller on July 20; Rapid Run on July 27; Tanner Bingaman on Aug. 3; Frank Wicher on Aug. 10; Patsy Kline and Friends on Aug. 17; and West Branch Barbershop Chorus on Aug. 24.
There's also the Fourth of July Concert on July 4 and the Blueberry Festival Concert on July 15.
The park, located along North Fifth Street, is open from April 15 to Oct. 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.