MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Hotel & Scarlet D Tavern will host a fundraiser on June 25 to support the family of the late Larry Hornberger, a third-grade teacher at Mifflinburg School District who died in April.
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at the hotel and tavern, 264 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Hornberger, of Mazeppa, spent 28 years of his life at Mifflinburg Area School District as a third-grade teacher. He was 57 when he died on April 29 at his home.
"The community in Mifflinburg comes out when anybody is in need," said event coordinator Stacy Crabb. "What can you do when this happens? We come together as a community to let them know we're all here."
Crabb said June 25 will be wing day with 10 percent of all food sales donated back to the family. There will be a bake sale and an auction.
Entertainment will also be provided by The Substitutes, a band comprised of public school teachers Mark Alexander and Fred Lawrence. Alexander is a fifth-grade school teacher from Mifflinburg Area School District, and Lawrence is a kindergarten teacher from the Midd-West School District.
"Larry has been a staple at Mifflinburg for nearly three decades," said Alexander, who worked with him for 28 years. "He's dearly missed."
Alexander described Hornberger as a beloved teacher who loved to travel.
"His students loved him," he said. "He was passionate about teaching about the world. It's sad he worked his whole life and won't get to travel in his retirement."
Alexander said it was a "no-brainer" when asked to perform at the fundraiser.
"That was an easy decision," he said.
The money raised on June 25 will be used for scholarships for students who want to travel, said Alexander.
Mifflinburg Area Superintendent Kenneth Dady Jr., who was hired last year, worked with Hornberger for a brief time.
"Being my first year with Mifflinburg, I only had a few interactions with Mr. Hornberger, but it was very evident that his students loved being in his class and the impact his passing had on the school and district community is a testament to the influence he had on all his students, colleagues and community," said Dady.
Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School Principal Philip Heggenstaller said Hornberger was an "exceptional teacher who cared about his students and their success as learners."
"Mr. Hornberger loved to travel and often shared his traveling experiences with these students to connect their classroom learning with real life," said Heggenstaller. "Mr. Hornberger would do anything to support his students, the third-grade team, and the Intermediate School. He was a positive role model for all and especially his students. In his nearly 30 years of teaching in the District, Mr. Hornberger had a positive effect on countless students. He will be missed by all."
Hornberger, who was involved in coaching and sports at the school, leaves behind a wife, Rhonda Day; a son and daughter-in-law, Noah and Katie Hornberger, of Williamsport: and the apple of his eye, daughter, Julia Hornberger, of Mazeppa; and a brother, William Hornberger of Hanover, according to his obituary.