MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library partnered with the online marketplace ShopSmol to host an online auction fundraiser featuring the works of local artists.
The auction began June 1 and ends June 30. There are 108 items up for bidding including home goods, paintings, drawings, needlepoint, crochet and collages. Half of the proceeds benefit the library.
The items are displayed throughout the main floor of the library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. It is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Casual browsing and library programming has returned from a pandemic hiatus.
All of the pieces can be viewed, and bid on, at www.shopsmol.com/herrlibraryauction.
“It’s kind of like a silent auction. If you are outbid, they’ll send you a notification and you can bid again,” said Corrie Post, director, Herr Memorial Library.
“It was an opportunity to showcase local artists’ talent who were not able to showcase last year because of COVID.”
Post said she’s hopeful the auction raises $1,000 for the library, adding that $5,000 would be a huge success.
Valley entrepreneur Coleby Kauffman launched ShopSmol in November. The online marketplace features small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Valley.
“We used it for our last couple of fundraisers. It worked really well. Thankfully, he also does auctions,” said Pam Steele, head of Herr Memorial Library’s fundraising committee.
“We specifically asked for any artisan because there’s so much more to art than just painting and drawing,” Steele said of the works available in the auction.
Chloee Gemberling, 16, junior at Mifflinburg Area High School, submitted multiple works. She’s been creating art for years but the auction marks the first time she’s put any on public display.
“Most of them are collages. It’s stuff I have on my room that I throw on canvasses,” Gemberling said. “I use a lot of glitter.”
“I’ve always been into art since before I could walk,” Gemberling said.
In the opening months of ShopSmol, Kauffman said the library was an early adapter. The online marketplace sold tickets for the library’s Spudfest and doughnut fundraisers. Kauffman introduced to library leaders ShopSmol’s auction capability.
“They reached out in April, started to collect the items, and we started putting the auction together in May for the launch in June,” Kauffman said. “We’re hoping this experience leads to other local organizations to explore the possibilities of using some of the capabilities of ShopSmol.”