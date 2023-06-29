MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg will offer free computer education classes thanks to a state grant intended to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce. The program started in 2021 after receiving a Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant in collaboration with the Union County Housing Authority.
“The Future Starts Here” program provides stable internet access and quality digital literacy and fundamental classes to Union County residents. The goal is to improve their basic technological skills and enhance their employment opportunities.
Since its inception, the program has assisted more than 700 members of the community in learning internet skills, popular computer programs like Google Drive and Microsoft Word, and basic financial topics.
One-on-one sessions are available Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays 1 to 6 p.m. or by appointment. Computers are always available for general use during library hours. The grant runs through September.
Trained instructor Sandra Hornberger covers a wide range of topics including computer basics, online job applications, PowerPoint presentations and online scams.
Anyone interested in taking classes may sign up on the library’s program calendar: ucls.libcal.com or in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.