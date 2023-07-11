MIFFLINBURG — The need for a digital literacy and workforce development program is apparent in Union County, according to instructor Sandra Hornberger.
The Herr Memorial Library, located at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, offers free computer education classes thanks to a state grant intended to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce. The program, which started in 2021 after receiving a Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant in collaboration with the Union County Housing Authority, has helped more than 700 members of the community since its inception in learning internet skills, popular computer programs like Google Drive and Microsoft Word, and basic financial topics.
“I’m not surprised by the amount of people,” said Hornberger. “We have a lot of people in the area without access to the internet or they don’t have computers. There’s a real need in the community.”
“The Future Starts Here” program provides stable internet access and quality digital literacy and fundamental classes to Union County residents. The goal is to improve their basic technological skills and enhance their employment opportunities.
“It’s important to offer this service for our patrons,” said Hornberger. “Technology in this day and age should be accessible to the community. Giving them the resources is important.”
Hornberger covers a wide range of topics including computer basics, online job applications, PowerPoint presentations, and online scams. She also plans to host job fairs.
“We are happy to serve the community with a variety of programs, from increasing computer skills for the workplace to helping Grandma video chat on her tablet. Almost everyone is impacted by technology today, but a significant number of people in our area do not have the resources or training to use it,” said Hornberger. “Our goal is to bridge the digital literacy gap by providing access to computers and the internet as well as education in technical skills.”
Hornberger, who has only overseen the program since April, said she has assisted people from all age groups. Older folks tend to want help with using their computers and devices while younger folks are using the job-seeking portion of the program, she said.
Recently, a 76-year-old man without a computer wanted to find a job but could find no paper applications. Another gentleman over the weekend wanted to replace a trunk latch for his 1997 Lincoln Town Car and Hornberger directed him to a YouTube tutorial. She has also helped set up Zoom or Teams for people.
Alaina Post, of Mifflinburg, graduated from Grove City College in May with a major in English and a minor in writing. She came to the library on Monday to have Hornberger help her find some writing positions.
“I’m very grateful,” said Post. “Especially because I’m just starting out. It gets a little overwhelming. To have someone like Sandy, it’s helpful to have her as a point of reference and a source of wisdom.”
Sue Griffith, of Mifflinburg, met with Hornberger on Monday to connect her Kindle with the library’s free books.
“It’s nice to have people helping us,” said Griffith. “I usually get my grandkids to do it.”
Sharon Leon, deputy executive director at the Union County Housing Authority, said, “Individuals living outside of the Lewisburg area have faced challenges due to a lack of places in other parts of the county to find assistance in job search, computer access and training programs. Our partnership with the Herr Library is an effort to meet those needs and be a technological hub for the community.”
The grant runs through September but the library will continue the program on its own, said Hornberger.
“This is a great opportunity for people in our county to get free training that will help develop the skills necessary to succeed in a society that is technologically dependent,” said Corrie Post, library director.
One-on-one sessions are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday or by appointment. Computers are always available for general use during library hours.
Anyone interested in the program may sign up on the library’s program calendar: ucls.libcal.com or in person at the library. For more information call the library at 570-966-0831.