LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man who allegedly raped a woman after claiming he was searching for an apartment is fighting to have all charges thrown out next month in Union County Court.
Nyahuma Spivey, 52, of Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, will appear at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 6 for an omnibus motion hearing in front of Union County Judge Michael Piecuch. Defense attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, filed the motion on Wednesday.
Police reported that the victim saw a man — later identified as Spivey — sitting in his truck in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Lewisburg at 4 p.m. April 27. Spivey allegedly said he was looking for an apartment and the victim offered her own apartment to him, police said.
While inside the apartment, Spivey allegedly forced the woman into the bedroom and raped her. Before he left, he allegedly threatened to come back and perform more sexual acts against her, police said.
At Spivey's preliminary hearing on June 1, Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe bound to county court two felony charges of rape and burglary; and four misdemeanors: one count each of terroristic threats, indecent assault and simple assault. Two felony counts of strangulation and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse were dismissed.
Ulmer argued that a charge of burglary specifically alleges that a defendant enters a home with the intent to commit a crime.
"In fact, defendant was invited into the residence," Ulmer wrote. "Further, the commonwealth has not and cannot establish that any intent to commit a crime was formed, much less when. Thus, that count should be dismissed."
The victim’s description of her attacker led police to Spivey. Video surveillance footage shows the victim and Spivey talking in the parking lot, entering the apartment together and then exiting the apartment approximately 25 minutes later, police said.
"Additionally, the police utilized a photographic array in an attempt to establish an identification of the defendant by the alleged victim," Ulmer wrote. "The preparation and presentation of the array was inconsistent, coercive and constitutionally impermissible. Any evidence obtained therefrom was thus the fruit of the poisonous tree and should not be presentable at trial."
Fruit of the poisonous trees is a doctrine that extends the exclusionary rule to make evidence inadmissible in court if it was derived from evidence that was illegally obtained, according to Cornell Law School.
Ulmer further writes that the detention of Spivey so a K9 could be summoned was "improper."
Spivey has been free after posting $50,000 cash bail on June 15 through professional surety David R. Morgan.