MIFFLINBURG — A 24-year old Mifflinburg man was charged with two felonies after state police said he raped a 4-year-old.
Steven Felipe Delgado Javier, of Chestnut Street has been charged with rape of child and aggravated indecent assault of child.
State Police were notified of a ChildLine Referral indicating sexual assault and rape involving a female child. Police said the incident occurred in West Buffalo Township, Union County. In a video interview taped by police, the victim verified the incidents. The actions occurred on more than one day and stopped when she turned 5-years-old.
Delgado Javier is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 3 p.m., Sept. 6 in the courtroom presided over by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.