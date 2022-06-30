SELINSGROVE — The Rev. Craig A. Miller, of Mifflinburg, was elected to serve a six-year term as bishop last month during the 35th Annual Assembly of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Miller will succeed retiring Bishop Barbara J. Collins on Sept. 1.
He has served as assistant to the Bishop and director for Evangelical Mission in the synod since 2016. He served as pastor of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., from 1996 to 2016. Miller earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, N.Y., in 1985 and his Master of Divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (now United Lutheran Seminary) in 1996.
He will be installed on Sept. 17 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.