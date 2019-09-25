The body of a 22-year-old Mifflinburg man was recovered Tuesday in a Luzerne County creek.
State police at Hazleton and water rescue teams had been searching for Brenden Steven Snyder, 22, since Saturday. Police reported Snyder fell into a swimming hole Saturday in Luzerne County and did not resurface.
Police said Snyder's body was recovered Tuesday and the Luzerne County coroner pronounced him deceased. Police said the death is not suspicious.
According to police, Snyder and a friend were jumping from a steel bridge structure above the “Powder Hole” just south of West County Road, Hollenback Township. Snyder reportedly attempted to jump and fell into the water about 6:30 p.m. and never resurfaced.
Extremely turbulent conditions beneath a waterfall in the area thwarted efforts by multiple agencies attempting a water rescue, according to police.
The swimming hole is located along Wapwallopen Creek, police said.
State Police and dive teams from Germania, Coolbaugh, Thornhurst, Ledgedale and the Hanover Township and Lake Winola water rescue teams took part in the search.