A Mifflinburg man remains missing after falling into a swimming hole Saturday in Luzerne County and not resurfacing.
State police at Hazleton searched for Brenden Steven Snyder, 22, Saturday and Sunday with negative results, according to a press release.
According to police, Snyder and a friend were jumping from a steel bridge structure above the “Powder Hole” just south of West County Road, Hollenback Township. Snyder reportedly attempted to jump and fell into the water about 6:30 p.m. and never resurfaced.
Extremely turbulent conditions beneath a waterfall in the area thwarted efforts by multiple agencies attempting a water rescue, according to police.
The swimming hole is located along Wapwallopen Creek, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the station at 570-459-3890.