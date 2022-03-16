Dr. Kenneth Dady, Jr. was unanimously approved as Mifflinburg Area School District's next superintendent in a special board meeting Tuesday.
Dady, of Linden, will be paid $130,000 for the 2022-23 school year. "This approval is subject to legal review, to include negotiating a written superintendent agreement as per the Public School Code," according to the district's meeting agenda.
Dady will start July 1. He will replace Dan Lichtel, who previously announced his retirement at the end of this school year. Dady is currently the assistant superintendent at Jersey Shore.