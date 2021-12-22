MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council voted Tuesday to dismiss a borough police officer. The vote came eight days after former officer Riley Bremigen crashed a department cruiser during a vehicle pursuit.
Council voted 4-1 to terminate Bremigen’s employment. Council member Matthew Wagner made the motion for the vote, seconded by Richard Fry. Wagner, Fry and council members Ellie Kreisher and Linda Lewis voted in favor. Council President Beverly Hackenberg cast the lone dissenting vote.
Attempts to reach council members for comment were unsuccessful.
The vote was cast following an executive session at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting. Employment matters such as hiring and firing employees are permitted to be discussed in closed-door executive sessions. The vote was cast when the meeting was resumed.
According to a public incident report by state police at Milton, Bremigen initiated a vehicle pursuit Dec. 13 when a motorist was observed traveling 89 mph in a 40-mph zone.
Bremigen, 19, pursued the vehicle onto Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township when his Ford Police Interceptor traveled off the south berm, state police said. The police vehicle struck a fence and shrubbery before overturning onto its driver-side, according to state police.
Bremigen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly before 11:50 p.m., state police said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO