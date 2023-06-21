MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Borough Police Department received news of an $84,000 grant to use toward new radios and upgrades to its policy manual.
Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg told borough council members at Tuesday night's meeting that the department was awarded $84,345 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The money will be used to replace all car and portable radios with P25 Compliant radios and to contract with Lexipool to upgrade its policy manual.
"Like every department, I put in for certain things in the grant," said Hackenburg. "We were in the second wave of grant approvals."
P25 is a suite of standards and specifications which enable interoperability among digital two-way land mobile radio (LMR) communications products provided by multiple manufacturers to support the mission-critical public safety requirements, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
"They're quite expensive," said the chief. "To be P25 compliant, it's over twice the costs of a standard radio we have now. It's a big chunk of money for a fire department, police department or ambulance company. We wanted to get out in front of it, to try to come up with the money so we don't have a big bill all at once."
The two-year grant is for 10 portable radios and three car radios, he said.
Lexipool is a company that will take the department's entire policy manual and places it on a web-based platform. It will include the department's policies, the state policies and best practices, daily bulletins and knowledge tests. It will also be easier to change the paperwork for borough policies too, said Hackenburg.
"This takes a lot of time off the table for me and the administrative portion of the job," he said.
Mayor David Cooney said he is proud of the chief for applying for the grant and getting it. Councilwoman Beverly Hackenberg agreed.
"Any grant is a wonderful thing," said Beverly Hackenberg. "It's great when you get money for the community and can help the community."