A 13-year-old boy faces multiple charges after Mifflinburg Police say he made threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District.
According to a release from borough police, the teen is in the custody of the Union County Juvenile Probation department following the incident. Police say they received a report from the state's "Safe 2 Say" program regarded alleged threats to the district.
The 13-year-old was arrested Thursday, police said.
Police investigated the threats, located the male involved and charges were filed at the Union County Courthouse. The juvenile is charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, prohibited offensive weapons and possessing instruments of crime.
No further details were released by police.
Mifflinburg police were assisted by Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Middleburg Police, and Mifflinburg School police, along with Mifflinburg school staff and administration and the county's juvenile probation officers.
The incident comes on the heels of two recent incidents at Valley schools. A spent bullet was found inside a classroom at Danville's intermediate school earlier this month. A student at Midd-West Middle School faces juvenile charges after he brought a firearm to school.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.