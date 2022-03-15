MIFFLINBURG — Borough council members unanimously approved a cost of $39,350 to purchase a new police vehicle at Tuesday night's meeting.
Police Chief Jeff Hackenburg explained to council members the difficulty in finding an available car.
"We wanted to buy a 2022 car, but to do so probably meant being put on a waiting list and not getting it until 2023," Hackenburg said.
Hackenburg said one was available, "so we took it."
Council President Richard Fry asked "if the car would arrive upfitted," with everything needed in a patrol car already installed.
In other action items, the board approved a request to hold Oktoberfest (Oct. 1-2) in the Mifflinburg Community Park.
Council also approved a request by the Herr Memorial Library to hold its summer reading program at the Mifflinburg Community Park. Dates for that are June 6-Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-noon.
The fishing derby will be held at the Harry Haney Park on May 7.