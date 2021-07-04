MIFFLINBURG — This year's Independence Day celebration in Mifflinburg included a public rededication of the recently restored 122-year-old town clock.
The ceremony took place on the lawn of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon, strategically timed to end with the clock striking 3 p.m.
On May 9, 2019, a committee of citizens unanimously voted to restore the community landmark instead of replacing it with a new, digital clock.
The committee started raising funds for the restoration in October 2020. About 80 individuals and community organizations donated $71,790, surpassing the $50,000 goal.
The town clock was reinstalled on June 12 by Phil D’Avanza, owner of D’Avanza Clock Repair LLC, who was in attendance at Sunday's rededication ceremony.
Citizens of Mifflinburg said they are happy to hear the sound of the bell marking the top of each hour.
The Rev. John Yost of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church began the rededication ceremony on Sunday with a prayer before vocalist Erin Rute sang the National Anthem.
Linda Skinner, the town clock committee chair, followed with introductions. Fundraising chairman Matthew Wagner offered a history of the clock, Bill Seigel addressed some of the difficulties involved in the restoration project and Union County Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch presided over the rededication.