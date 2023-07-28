MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg resident Heidi Beaver said it was a dream come true to be inducted into the Pennsylvania State United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Beaver, an assistant coach for the Mifflinburg High School Bowling Team from 1996 to 1999 and head coach from 1999 to 2008, was inducted for her outstanding achievements in bowling. She received two plaques and a USBC Hall of Fame ring on July 8 during a ceremony at the Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg.
"I'm overwhelmed with the recognition," said Beaver. "Being inducted into the state hall of fame has always been a dream of mine. I didn't think it would come true this quickly. I was taken aback."
Beaver, who has been active in organized bowling for 36 years since she was age 10, said she worked hard to be as successful as she is.
"Bowling is a hard sport," she said. "It takes a lot of work, effort, practice and determination."
Beaver has seven certified 300 games and four 800 series. Her highest league average is 225. Her highest three-game series of 832 (236,297,299), is the house record for a woman at Mifflinburg Lanes. She has rolled 50 certified 700 series, according to the USBC
Beaver was awarded the Pennsylvania State USBC WBA High Average Award for the 2007-2008 season with her 225 average. In 2006 and 2007 she won back to back PA State Women’s Bowling Association Queens Titles. She holds a Pennsylvania Women’s Championship Tournament Doubles title, according to the USBC.
In 2021 Beaver won the PA State USBC Women’s Championship Scratch Singles with a 761 and placed second in All Events with a 2140. At the 2022 PA State USBC Women’s Championship Tournament Beaver placed second in the Scratch All Events with a 2074 and third in Scratch Singles with a 721, according to the USBC.
In 1993 Beaver was the WNEP Channel 16 Junior Tournament Champion. She was inducted into the Central PA USBC Hall of Fame in 2018 and has a number of Local Association Championship Titles. She has competed in numerous Northeast Regional PWBA events, according to the USBC.
Beaver started as a Youth Coach in 1996 and continues to do that today. Heidi serves as a Director on the Central PA USBC Board, according to the USBC.
Beaver said she was also a four-year varsity starter and a four-year bowler of the year when she attended Mifflinburg High School. She also played softball and golf.
The longtime bowler thanked her parents, friends Deb and Ray Krout and former Mifflinburg Lanes owners John and Nancy Wilcox for all their support throughout the years. She also thanked her husband Matt Beaver, who she met 24 years ago at the Mifflinburg Lanes. Their son, Wyatt Beaver, 12, has also taken a liking to bowling and recently competed in his first tournament.
"I'm very proud," said Beaver. "I wouldn't want it any other way. He's been bowling since he was 10 months old, rolling a ball. It's been fun to see him grow."