MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board approved a proposed final budget for the 2021-22 school year that totals $35,018,115.
The proposed budget is balanced with a property tax increase of 0.5221 mills — equivalent to about 52 cents for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The suggested increase is just below the 4 percent limit allowed the district this year under state law without an exception approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education or voter approval.
Should that proposal hold, the total millage rate would rise to 13.84 mills. However, the tax increase isn’t finalized and could be lowered or eliminated altogether, Superintendent Dan Lichtel said.
Lichtel said the school board would likely formalize the proposed tax rate ahead of its June 8 meeting, during which a final vote on the budget proposal is expected. The school board next meets on May 25.