MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg School Board unanimously approved a $36.9 million proposed final budget with no tax increase for school year 2022-2023 at Tuesday night's meeting.
District Business Manager Thomas Caruso said the proposed final budget is not set in stone.
"It is correct to say this proposal has no tax increase, but that could change depending on whether certain projects, such as improvements to the athletic facilities, are worked into a final budget," he said.
Three public speakers asked the board to improve and upgrade the track and field facilities.
"We are are going to catch up with the times," said Lisa Kelly, of New Berlin. Kelly cited the improved facilities at Midd-West and wondered why Mifflinburg couldn't do something similar.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the McKissick architectural firm is looking into upgrading the athletic facilities, and will address the board with different scenarios and cost projections once available.
Caruso explained different scenarios depending on funding from local taxes, the state and the federal government.
Later in the meeting, the board approved hiring new superintendent Ken Dady Jr. with a five-year contract at a salary of $130,000.
Graduation will be June 3 at 7 p.m. in the intermediate school gym.